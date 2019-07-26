Speech to Text for Moores mill domestic shooting

we're following breaking news this morning. the madison county sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that happened this morning on moores mill road. waay31'srodneya ross is live at the sheriff's office with what happened. live greg...alyssa...i got here around two-30 this morning and there were two sheriff's cars in front of the home. right now - information is limited but here's what we do know. vo deputies say there was a shooting inside of the home and it stemmed from a domestic situation. deputies say was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. live right now - it's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody. we'll update you once we learn more. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.