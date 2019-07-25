Speech to Text for Three escaped juveniles recaptured

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news out of madison. 3 juveniles who escaped a detention center on brownferry road have been recaptured. madison police say they broke out of the sequel facility -- also known as three springs. the facility has had problems with escapees in the past. thanks for joining us... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. police released the photos of the juveniles while they were still on the run. since they've been recaptured and are no longer a public safety concern -- we will not show their photos in order to protect their identites. let's get right to waay 31's kody fisher. he's in limestone county where the 3 were caught and has the details on what went down. kody? madison police captain john stringer says the three teens were on the run for roughly an hour and a half. they were caught around 9:10 p.m. thursday in the area of segers road and schrimsher road in limestone county. madison police called in swat, 3rd shift employees and investigation units. they also set up a perimeter. police say a swat member spotted the teens on his way in and they caught all of them within 15 to 20 minutes of that sighting. they will be taking them back to sequel facility tonight. live in limestone county, kody fisher waay 31 news.