Speech to Text for Help Huntsville all-star baseball team go to World Series

southern cup! before these baseball players go back to school, they get a shot at a world series title!!! the huntsivlle american little league team won state, but they need your help getting to the world series. the huntsville american all star team is playing for it all in warner robins georgia. friday and saturday they're hosting car washes to raise money. tomorrow's is at autozone on the corner of south parkway and meadowbrook drive from 4 to 8 p.m., saturday from 8-12 at progress bank on bailey cove road. if your car doesn't need washing, the 11-12 year old team is accpeting donations to help provide rental vans to and from practice facilities and team events, meals, unifroams and travel costs. visit waay tv dot com for the go fund me link. their first game is august 2 against florida. ad-lib sports cross