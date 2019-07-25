Speech to Text for 07/25/19 Late Weather

meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. the stretch of perfect weather continues into its third day across the tennessee valley. we've had a gradual climb into the mid and upper 80s over the last few days, but the humidity continues to stay away, keeping things warm but pleasant. friday looks to be a repeat of the last several days, with lots of sun and low humidity for july standards. temperatures will climb a couple degrees once again tomorrow, returning to the 90 degree mark, which is right around normal for this time of year. seasonable temperatures return for the weekend, with lows saturday and sunday morning back into the mid 60s. highs for the weekend also look seasonable in the low 90s. the humidity will slowly return by sunday, bringing back the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms sunday and into the start of the week. sunday does not look like a complete wash out, but pack the umbrella for any outdoor activities just in case. daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase as we head into next week. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.