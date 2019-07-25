Speech to Text for Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood

new at six. neighbors in the hopewell community in arab say coyotes are killing their pets and livestock! the department of conservation tells us it's an issue statewide. one woman told us her husband saw coyotes in their backyard. other neighbors have spotted them too ... and it's been the talk of the neighborhood all week. "she's right down the road from me, probably half a mile and she said one walked right out onto the pasture while she was mowing and wasn't afraid of her at all, so yeah, that's pretty scary too." the conservation department told us people in this area call every day about coyotes. it recommends you keep your distance if you see them ... and remember hunting season is year round for the wild canines.