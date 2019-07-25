Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood

Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:59 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Neighbors spot coyotes in Arab neighborhood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six. neighbors in the hopewell community in arab say coyotes are killing their pets and livestock! the department of conservation tells us it's an issue statewide. one woman told us her husband saw coyotes in their backyard. other neighbors have spotted them too ... and it's been the talk of the neighborhood all week. "she's right down the road from me, probably half a mile and she said one walked right out onto the pasture while she was mowing and wasn't afraid of her at all, so yeah, that's pretty scary too." the conservation department told us people in this area call every day about coyotes. it recommends you keep your distance if you see them ... and remember hunting season is year round for the wild canines.
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events