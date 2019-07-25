Speech to Text for No Lawsuit Over Sheffield Smoking Ban

new information tonight -- the city of sheffield will not be sued anytime soon over the smoking ban. waay31s breken terry shows us what's next for a man who says the ban stopped his business before it could even open. look live: joseph mitchum bought this piece of property prior to the october 2018 smoking ban here in sheffield. he had hopes of opening a cigar shop. the ban stopped that and after threatening litigation against the city he has decided to sit this one out for now. mitchum- my desire was never to sue the city of sheffield it was to open my business. joseph mitchum has now rescinded his 50,000 dollar claim against the city of sheffield over its strict smoking ban, which stopped him from opening his cigar shop. mitchum- i had conversations with two city council members early on in this process and i was given the belief and encouraged to open the business then the vote took place and i wasn't able too. the ordinance bans smoking in all places of employment, and 20-feet from the entrance of any business... meaning no one would be able to enjoy a cigar in mitchum's shop, or even light up outside. earlier this month, city council reconsidered the ban, but decided to keep it in place. that's when mitchum's attorney said he would either move forward with a lawsuit or wait until the 2020 elections. pugh- joe and tina made a very informed and i think a very wise decision to not sink a lot of money into a lawsuit when the whole thing could be resolved with a whole new mayor and council. bennett pugh also told me he couldn't guarantee a trial date on a lawsuit prior to the elections. waay31 has spoken with several restaurant owners who claim their business has dropped since the ordinance took effect. mitchum said he believes the controversy could cause some council members to lose their seats. mitchum- i think in some cases that some members of the council didn't vote the constituency wishes and rather voted their beliefs and what they wanted to be done i think the citizens of sheffield have seen that and changes will be made in the new election. look live tag: the mayor of sheffield who voted against the smoking ban said he's glad they aren't getting sued but said he believes mitchum was done wrong. in sheffield bt waay31. waay31 reached out to other sheffield city council members to get their reaction to not being sued over the smoking ban. we'll let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back. this dispute has been going on for nearly 10 months now. the city council passed the ban back in october of 20-18. the city later received an intent to sue on june 14th, 20-19. the council was supposed to vote on the ban at the next meeting after receiving the notice -- but the vote didn't happen. a special meeting was held was held 2 days later specifically to vote on the ban -- but one of the members couldn't make it -- putting the vote on hold. the city council finally voted on the ban earlier this month -- and