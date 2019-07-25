Speech to Text for Vigil for Ardmore Woman

for a response. happening now -- people are coming together for a candle light vigil in ardmore to remember lakresha somerville... she is one of two people fred somerville is accused of killing last week... waay 31's kody fisher live in ardmore right now... he's finding out how lakresha's family is planning on honoring her... the candle light vigil will begin in just less than 2 hours here at the mcdonalds in ardmore where lakresha worked as a manager... in the last hour i spoke with lakresha's co-workers... who told me over a hundred people have said they will be here to honor her tonight... they will be wearing purple... they tell me its lakresha's favorite color... and it also represents the color to raise awareness against domestic violence... lakresha's family tells me she was a loving... caring person... that always had a smile on her face... she was also a beloved person here at mcdonalds... many of her co-workers told me she was a mother figure here at the restaurant... i'm going to be here for the vigil... working to learn more about the type of person lakresha was... i'll have that for you tonight at ten.... reporting live in ardmore... kody fisher... waay 31 news....