Speech to Text for Stevenson Fire Equipment Donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening -- a volunteer fire department in jackson county got a new piece of equipment after a silo rescue back in may. waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to the man who was saved by the great wall of rescue. "i'm a living example that god answers prayers." jackie loyd was saved after he fell inside his silo back in may. the scottsboro fire dept was able to get him out safely because of a piece of equipment called the great wall of rescue. loyd lives in stevenson and wanted them to have the same equipment so on thursday he stopped by the fire station to drop off a check. but, stevenson fire rescue surprised him and already bought the great wall of rescue. "we try to find what makes it easier. what makes it safe. what makes it time-efficient." ll: so, the way this works is that they get these panels and stick it into the grain to form a barrier around a person. "this is life saving equipment right here." loyd says he's proud of their purchase. "i'm proud that our rescue people in our community in the city of stevenson for buying this to help farmers in this community." reporting in jackson co. atp waay 31 news.