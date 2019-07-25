Speech to Text for Athens Family Files Lawsuit Against JUUL

south jefferson street. waay 31's scottie kay is digging through that lawsuit and joins us with the stunning details. this is the store where brian bentley says his son bought juul products, but the store told me they never sell to underage kids. in fact, a warning is right here on the door. the lawsuit claims brian bentley's 17-year-old son has developed a severe nicotine addiction from using a juul electronic cigarette. and that addiction has resulted in a permanent brain injury. the 89-page lawsuit claims the teen's father first thought the tobacco-less device was a u- s-b drive for a computer. but then he learned of his son's juuling history, and he's concerned for his current and future health. the suit claims the teen first tried a juul at school, where he said it was rampant. he started buying vaping products when he was 16 from discount tobacco in athens. bentley believes the store is responsible as well, because it knowingly sold the product to a minor. i spoke with the store's owner who told me they do not and have never sold products to minors. the store's employees say they meet customers at the door if they look to be under 30. if they can't show an i-d, they're turned away. the lawsuit states the teen quickly became addicted to nicotine, vaping up to two full juul packs a week. that would be the equivalent of 4 to 8 packs of cigarettes. he experienced such fits of rage, bentley sent him to a military academy in texas. the complaint says the teen's parents tried to get him to quit vaping, but because he was so addicted to nicotine, he began smoking regular cigarettes at age 17. the complaint says juul and the tobacco store have harmed the teen and his parents physically, emotionally, and financially. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the bentleys have hired a national lawfirm that handles cases against major corporations. in fact, their website says they've secured 26-billion dollars in verdicts and counting. we've reached out to that firm, and juul,. we'll let you know what they have to say as soon