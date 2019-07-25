Speech to Text for Trash Remains After Decatur Evictions

new at six, there is hope tonight for decatur residents, who are tired of living in a trashy neighborhood. take a look at this mess! a tenant's belongings were strewn all over the yard on wimberly drive for days after she was evicted. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the neighborhood with the information she's uncovered tonight. scottie? this dumpster serves several apartment buildings in this area. look at the dumpster behind me. neighbors told me these mattresses have been here for months! no one really knows who's responsible for picking them up ... so i got to the bottom of it for them. ernest royal, lives nearby "we were like, 'wow, when are they going to get it up. it looks a mess and stuff. ew.'" that was ernest royal's reaction when he saw one of his neighbors had been evicted and her belongings stayed out on the lawn for days. jayla gates, lives nearby "four or five beds. it was like somebody's entire house, just in the yard. not looking good." and it didn't just look bad. ernest royal, lives nearby "it got rained on a couple of times. smelled like a cesspool to me." royal has lived on wimberly drive for twelve years and says this isn't the first mess he's seen. he believes the ongoing trash problem keeps good neighbors from moving in. ernest royal, lives nearby "people come in wanting to buy or build. they want to sell that, but you can't sell it. somebody comes and sees all that trash, they just change their mind." when i got to the property today, someone had cleaned up the tenant's belongings. jayla gates, lives nearby "it took a lot of people out there to pick it up." but as i was there, councilman charles kirby came by to see the scene for himself. even with the mess cleaned, there was still too much garbage for his liking. he told me there is a disconnect about who picks up garbage outside the dumpster, and discarded furniture. i reached out to the dumpster service. they told me their bins are designed for bagged garbage only, and tenants aren't supposed to put furniture in them. but they'll try to fit the mattresses in their truck. the property between the two dumpsters belongs to the city and they're supposed to clean up that trash. they couldn't tell me when that would happen. neighbors tell me they're just looking forward to a cleaner community. jayla gates, lives nearby "it threw the neighborhood off, looking nasty." ernest royal, lives nearby "make it look a little better. everybody thinks it's a bad neighborhood, but it's not. it's a quiet neighborhood." councilman kirby told me he'd like the city to clarify the rules about dumping. so i called street and environmental services ... they told me you're not supposed to throw large items like mattresses and furniture in the dumpsters. take those to the landfill. i'll let you know when the city comes by and gets the stuff between the two dumpsters. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay