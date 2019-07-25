Speech to Text for Child Malnourishment Follow Up

new information this afternoon -- a 4-year-old boy is still in the hospital recovering after his parents were arrested tuesday. his 3-year-old brother was found unresponsive inside the family's home. huntsville police said both boys appeared to be malnourished. fredrick frink and ashley cantron are still in the madison county jail tonight facing aggravated child abuse charges. both of their bonds are set at 200 thousand dollars. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with the prosecutor on the case and learned more about the charges. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney"as a prosecutor, as a child, as a father, i can't think of anything worse than seeing your child waste away under your care." madison county assistant district attorney tim douthit shared with us he's prosecuted child abuse cases in the past. he said aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six is the harshest charge a parent could face. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney "it's the same level as murder or force-able rape. it's 10 to life." huntsville police said the children appeared to be undernourished. douthit shared with us how they determine if the health of a child is criminal. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney "if you are getting prosecuted it's because you are not feeding that child. they are medically malnourished." he told us any child abuse case that involves starvation is preventable. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney-there are food banks, programs through the government, through private charity. even if you can't eat, your children will be fed if you are at all trying to feed them." many neighbors of the family shared with waay 31 they didn't know any kids lived at the home....something douthit said is common in cases like this. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney "we are not going to prosecute somebody whose kids are lets say undernourished or way to skinny. if you are getting prosecuted it's because you are not feeding that child. they are medically malnourished." the madison county coroner shared thursday afternoon the 3-year-old boy's autopsy is complete. however, additional studies were ordered before determining the cause of death. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney"a lot of times in starvation cases the starvation may be what left them weak enough for pneumonia or something to be the actual cause of death. until we know for sure what caused the death we can't charge the murder." syd "the district attorney's office and police are waiting for the cause of death to be determined before pressing more charges. however, douthit said the parent's current charges hold the same punishment as if they were charged with murder. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." a 17-year-old boy was also taken from the home when paramedics and police responded on tuesday. police said the teen is okay, and