Speech to Text for Skilled to Work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the roads. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith learned how a new gift is helping one community college improve its program. after spending round one of his professional life in the marine corps, stephen o'rourke decided to turn his passion for cars into a paycheck. o'rourke i said when i retired, if i was going to do anything, i was going to do something that i enjoyed and loved to do. and so, i decided to take the steps to go to school, learn automotives and go out there in the workforce and do something that's fun. he's one of several students preparing for finals next week in drake state's auto technician course. he and others here say the changing technology of todays cars and trucks keep things exciting. o'rourke you have to be a computer programmer, you have to be a plumber, you have to be an air conditioning specialist. you have to know all different types of systems. instructor mark swaim has been in the industry for 35 years and has taught at drake state for about 18 of them. he says millennials have a unique advantage when it comes to newer vehicles. swaim the younger generation grew up with computers, they've had computers in their hands, they can diagnose the cars better. on tuesday, toyota donated two new corollas to the program at drake. the test model cars are model years 2016 and 2019. robinson-smith swaim says there are lot of benefits to having these new cars. for example, instead of just talking about cars that have a lot of modern technology built into them, now they have something they can really work with. swaim we get to take them apart a little bit further here because it's a test vehicle and it's not going to be put on the road. so they get to take them down a little further and they can see how the car is built. that way it make it easier when they have to take them apart or work on them later on. state senator steve livingston came through on wednesday to observe the program and the newly donated vehicles. he said the next step to improving the workforce is for businesses to be more involved with community colleges... livingston ...and say we're looking for this type of employee. can you help us train these guys and gals that are coming in the future, so they have ready placed jobs when they're coming out. meanwhile, o'rourke says he already has his future planned out: o'rourke so now it's going to be graduate and work towards becoming a master technician and do the best i can. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. according to the alabama department of labor, on average, auto service technicians make about 38- thousand 500 dollars annually in the tennessee valley so far this year, there have been about 160