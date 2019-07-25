Speech to Text for Heavily traveled Morgan County road still not repaired months after devastating floods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heavily traveled morgan county road is still not repaired, five months after february's devastating floods. bert stinson road in falkville was shut down over fears it would collapse. it's still so dangerous, drivers can only use it when it's not raining. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us why the road still hasn't been repaired after all these months. don stisher - morgan county commissioner "we know now it's back into my district 3 budget, which is, ya know, it's challenged with alot of other projects" morgan county commissioner don stisher tells me the damage to bert stinson road from february's floods, did not qualify for federal flood reimbursements he hoped for. right now the road still has broken culvert pipes underneath, and when it rains, the road can flood easily. repairing it would cost nearly 70 thousand dollars, something stisher can't fund right now. take sot: don stisher - morgan county commissioner "if we have alot of rain overnight, 4 or 5 inches, they should be prepared to see the signage that we'll have that the road is underwater and/or damaged" the road is only open when it does not rain heavily and is determined to be safe to travel. tim shaneyfelt has lived on bert stinson road for 54 years and depends on it. take sot: tim shaneyfelt - lives on bert stinson road "go in and out 5 to 6 times a day, without it my business would suffer" he owns a company that sells shavings to poultry houses. but when the road is closed, his customers and business lose out. take sot: tim shaneyfelt - lives on bert stinson road "it hurts on time because you've got a set amount of time to do a job. it hurts other people when you have to charge them more to get where you are going" students will feel an impact this school year as well. shaneyfelt has grandchildren in falkville and eva schools. the bus route normally comes through the road, but if it's too rainy, it won't come... leaving students stuck. take sot: tim shaneyfelt - lives on bert stinson road "so it's left up to the parents to get the kids to school and some of them can't afford it" a road people depend on, but is still a safety hazard. in falkville - sd - waay31 news. the commissioner says he will post on his social media pages when drivers can expect the road to close. he tells us he's looking for alternative solutions.