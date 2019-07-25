Speech to Text for Students at University of Alabama in Huntsville petitioning for reduced cost of parking

students at the university of alabama huntsville are petitioning for the university to reduce the cost of parking. this year...students will be paying one-hundred and forty dollars for parking permits... that's four times the amount they were paying 10 years ago and twenty dollars more than five years ago. waay 31's ashley carter was at uah's campus today to hear how students feel about the petition. there were mixed reactions when i talked to students ... some say the 10 dollar increase this year isn't that big of a deal...but other students believe it's just another financial burden they have to face. pkg: ryan maduabum, student at uah: "the parking is so expensive" ryan mah-du-ah-boom is going into his junior year at uah... even though he doesn't have a car....he signed the petition because he says as an international student whose tuition is higher because they aren't awarded financial aid. he empathizes with students who feel the cost of parking permits are just another financial burden. ryan maduabum, student at uah: "we're all struggling man, we're all college kids and you know like there aren't really no jobs that pay well. some people can't even afford rent." some students feel the prices are fair..when you compare them to other colleges. they told me every student has somewhere to park...and as long as you manage your time wisely...finding a parking spot shouldn't be difficult. calista sylvester, student at uah: "we honestly are not paying as much as these bigger schools and we're getting a better parking deal with our zone parking." jordan patterson, student at uah: "most of the people that complain about parking on campus are people that are just trying to rush into class last minute and they can't find a parking space because they don't have enough time." but... they said they understand why other students are complaining and say they have every right to petition for what they believe in. calista sylvester, student at uah: "i understand we're they're coming from, i know some people find it frustrating especially commuters who feel like their parking spots are always getting taken, and i understand that, but i also believe we have a good policy as it is." ryan maduabum, student at uah: "the parking prices is just like the littlest, or should i say the least that we're just asking for a little leniency on." look live out: i reached out to uah for a statement about the petition and also the student who started the petition. i have not received response back from either yet. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news. let's take a look at university parking permit costs. uah has the cheapest cost for parking out of the university of alabama school system university of alabama students are paying about 200 dollars more than students at uah