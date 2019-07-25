Speech to Text for Judge orders death sentence for Huntsville man who murdered his daughter

again. a madison county judge sentenced a huntsville man to death for killing his daughter in 2016... lionel francis was sentenced this morning. he killed his daughter alexandria francis after an argument with the child's mother. when he arrived in the courtroom he appeared emotionless. waay 31 talked to the prosecutor after the sentencing and he said he thinks the judge made the right decision given francis' lack of remorse.. he was sitting on the side of the porch smoking a cigarette while his child died. he's joking with the police a week later. he's more concerned with anything else in the world than the fact that they're burying her. and even when we're standing in court and half the room is in tears listening to this testimony he's wondering what's for dinner. he has never shown any remorse for this. when the judge asked francis if he had anything to say -- his only response was that he plans to appeal. his defense team appealed to be removed as his counsel which the judge granted. he will be given new attorneys for the