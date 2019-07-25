Speech to Text for Security measures in place for new inmate work release program in Madison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years to life in prison. the madison city municipal court anticipates eight to ten inmates every year will qualify for the cities new work release program. since the start of the year... we've reported 5 inmates have walked away from jobs sites in north alabama... which raises questions about public safety in madison with the creation of this program... waay 31's kody fisher did some digging to find out what safety measures are in place to make sure these inmates stay at work... all of the inmates will sleep here at the madison county jail... and be bused too and from work every day... only non-violent inmates in jail for misdemeanors will be able to qualify... the majority of the people i'm speaking with in madison are for the program... and one business even tells me they want to employee some of the inmates... pkg: nats: ann pospicil is the director of asbury community thrift store... they have employed people fresh out of jail before... and have seen the impact a job can have on them... ann pospicil/executiv e director of asbury community thrift store "i think it provides them with stability. it provides them with self worth." which is why pospicil supports the work release program... and would employee inmates if given the chance... nats: derrick welch lives in madison... he supports the program as well... and does not have any concerns about public safety because of the vetting process... derrick welch/lives in madison "i got to trust the court system and i have to trust the city of madison to have our best interests." the director of the work release program tells me all inmates in the program go through random drug tests... if they ever fail... they're pulled from the program... they also have 2 full time officers... and one part time officer doing random checks of inmates while they're at work... neilson young lives in madison... i asked him if he thinks that is enough officers to make sure inmates stay on the job... neilson young/lives in madison "i don't think so and i think also along with that i think they need a little bit more coverage." the director of the work release program told me he can hire more officer if needed... but until he can see the direct impact of the program... he won't hire more officers... nats: pospicil tells me as long as the vetting process works as its designed... it could have a big impact on inmates lives... ann pospicil/executiv e director of asbury community thrift store "if none of use never reach out and try to give a second chance to people who have made mistakes, as we've all made mistakes, then how do they really have a chance to change?" tag: the program is so new they don't have inmates working yet... but as cases come along... the sentencing judge in madison municipal court will decide if a person qualifies... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the city court in madison tells us the program is designed to help people keep jobs they already have when they're convicted. it could also help people get jobs who don't have one...