Speech to Text for Sewage has been spilling into some creeks in Marshall County for decades

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 has learned that sewage has been spilling into creeks in marshall county for decades. but this afternoon, crews are working to stop it. after heavy rain, sewage leaked into the shoals, gilliam and riley mays creeks. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to arab to learn if there's a public threat, and how the city will pay for repairs. jones- "sometimes it just has a weird smell, like an awful smell." hannah jones lives near shoal creek in arab-- she told me after a heavy rain she will start to smell sewage near the water. jones- "i thought it was weird but i didn't realize they were going to fix it." a fix for that stinky situation is on now underway. just this week, crews started work on the sewage system. barnes- "right now they are cleaning the lines with a jet machine." this video shows what cameras see as they head into the pipes to find out where exactly the leaks are. barnes- "while they're cleaning they're running video inspection on it to see where all the broken lines are and that kind of stuff and then we know where to fix it." john barnes manages the arab sewer board. he says right now sewage leaks into creeks after multiple days of heavy rain. barnes says by the time the sewage gets to rivers ... it's dissipated enough to not cause a problem. but-- these repairs have been a long time coming, with issues flowing back decades. barnes- "oh and off for about the history of the sewer board, really, 50, 60 years." the renovations should also make the system more efficient and decrease backups. jones says she's happy the work is underway. jones- "i think its good. i think its going to be good." the city is getting some grants and a loan to cover the 11-million dollar project. it should be complete next june. reporting in arab sierra phillips waay31 news. the sewage board is required to report the leaks to the county and state . we've reached out to environmental management to learn if there truly is no threat once the sewage reaches the rivers. we'll let you know what they have