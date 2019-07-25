Speech to Text for Thieves steal more than $10,000 worth of lawn equipment from Mt. Carmel Elementary School

park in early june. happening right now - deputies are searching for whoever is stealing from a madison county school, and ultimately the children! this surveillance video shows thieves driving away with a commercial lawnmower. and here's another truck that may be involved. deputies say the thieves have stolen more than than 10 thousand dollars worth of lawn equipment! it happened at mount carmel elementary school off homer nance road. thanks for joining us this afternoon.. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin shows us how the thefts will ultimately harm students. rhonda booth, principal "we've had push mowers stolen. as well as our commercial zero-turn lawn mower which of course was quite expensive. blowers, hedgers, edgers, basically any type of lawn equipment you can think of." mt carmel elementary principal rhonda booth said this storage shed was cleared out by thieves who broke in twice in the past month. the only equipment the thieves didn't steal was this tractor mower. rhonda booth, principal "we would love for someone to call and say i know who this is so we can get the people off the street." surveillance images captured a white truck entering the school's property at the end of june.. booth said that's the first time they were hit. the second time the thieves didn't drive onto school property.... rhonda booth, principal "they parked in the mount carmel subdivision and walked down the hill to our school." booth said this video captured the thieves entering the neighborhood. the hill leading from the school back to the neighborhood still has these tire marks ... from where the thieves drove the mower to a waiting vehicle. video later shows the mower loaded up on the trailer of the truck leaving the neighborhood. syd, "principal booth said the school's has been saving money to build playground in this courtyard for the school's smallest students but because the lawn equipment was stolen the money will have to go toward buying new equipment instead." rhonda booth, principal"these people are just stealing from the hands of the youngest children we have here at mt. carmel. it's just hard to believe that someone would do that." in the meantime, booth said they're borrowing lawn equipment from central office .. and have had church volunteers help with the upkeep as well. booth has a message for the thieves. rhonda booth, principal, "it takes a lot of people working long hours and a lot of resources and when we have those stolen right out from under us. it's hurtful. i would just urge them to think about what they've really down. in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. the madison county sheriff's office is urging anyone with information on the stolen equipment to contact them. the school told us it's upgrading the security for the shed to prevent this from happening again.