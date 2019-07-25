Speech to Text for Lionel Francis Sentencing hearing

new information - a madison county judge has sentenced a local man to the death penalty in the murder of his 20 month old daughter. thanks for watching im alyssa martin. in may ... a jury recommended lionel francis get a sentence of death for the 20-16 murder of his daughter alexandria francis. normally a judge can't overrule a death sentence. but because of when francis' case started -- the judge has the final say in his sentence. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the courthouse with details of what happened in court today. rodneya? alyssa...lionel francis appeared emotionless as he arrived to court today to find out if the judge would uphold the recommendation from the jury -- and when she did -- he still showed no signs of emotion which is why the prosecution tells me they believe he deserves the death penalty. the state gave the opening arguments today asking the judge to agree with the jurors and give lionel francis the death penalty. they told the judge that juries are powerful things -- a democracy in action -- and that if his peers believe he deserves the death penalty -- then the judge should too. on the other side -- francis' defense argued that a death sentence shouldn't be given when the verdict from the jury is not unanimous -- even filing a motion -- which the judge denied. she then went on to hand down a death sentence to francis. when i talked to the prosecutor after the sentencing he told me he believes the judge made the right decision given francis' lack of remorse. tim douthit "he was sitting on the side of the porch smoking a cigarette while his child died. he's joking with the police a week later. he's more concerned with anything else in the world than the fact that they're burying her. and even when we're standing in court and half the room is in tears listening to this testimony he's wondering what's for dinner. he has never shown any remorse for this." when the judge asked francis if he had anything to say -- his only response was that he plans to appeal. his defense team appealed to be removed as his counsel which the judge granted. he will be given new attorneys for the appeal. reporting live in hsv,