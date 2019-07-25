Speech to Text for Tunisian President Essebi Dies At 92

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --tunisian office of presidency --92-year-old --president beji caid essebsi --died --the country's first democratically elected leader --elected in 2014 --following jasmine revolution in 2011 --essebsi was admitted to the hospital last night --he was the oldest sitting president in the world