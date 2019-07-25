Speech to Text for Lionel Francis Sentencing Hearing

happening today. a man sentenced to death for killing his 20- month- old baby girl ... will find out today if a judge will stick to that sentence. in may ... a jury recommended lionel francis get a sentence of death for the 20-16 murder of his daughter alexandria francis. normally a judge can't overrule a death sentence. but because of when francis' case started -- the judge has the final say in his sentence. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the courthouse now with a closer look into the case and why a judge could change his sentence. rodneya? ive greg...alyssa...huntsville police say this man -- lionel francis --