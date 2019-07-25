Speech to Text for Vigil for Ardmore Murder Victim

happening today -- a candlelight vigil will be held for a woman who was murdered by her husband. lakresha somerville's estranged husband--fred somerville-- is accused of killing of killing her. he's also accused of killing a 74-year-old man in his backyard in ardmore. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with a look into the vigil tonight. live good morning greg and alyssa...coworkers of lakresha somerville reached out to us to tell us they'll be honoring her memory in a candlelight vigil tonight. meanwhile her friends and family are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened to her. vo lakresha's mother reported her missing after she disappeared last week. a few days later somerville was pulled near the mississippi- alabama state line and lakresha's body was found in the car. right now somerville is in jail in pickens county facing multiple charges including abuse of corpse and attempting to elude police. he's also facing capital murder charges. friends and family tell us fred and lakresha were having problems. ardmore police tell us he had been told he would be arrested if he went near her house. now her family and friends are left to deal with their loss. alona tibbs, friend"why? she didn't deserve that. she didn't deserve any of this none of her family, her son, her friends. we are left trying to pick up the pieces and try to wrap our minds around this." live the vigil will be tonight at eight at the mcdonald's in ardmore. that's where lakresha worked in management. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31