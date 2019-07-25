Speech to Text for Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. you're taking a live look from the abc station in birmingham at the scene of a fatal fire in west birmingham. one person was found dead. three children were taken to the hospital in serious condition. birmingham fire said a neighbor called 911 around 4:40 this morning. the identity of the person who died has not been released. casey? this morning a bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a car last night. police say the car fled the scene. it all happened on meridian street near a veterans home. officials say the car is large with damage on the front right side of it. rodneya in less than two hours a huntsville man sentenced to death will learn if a judge sticks to that decision. vo a jury recommended lionel francis for the death penalty for killing his 20- month-old baby girl. this morning the judge will decide if he should get the death penalty or life in prison. normally a judge can't overrule a jury in a death sentence case because of a bill governor kay ivey signed in 20-17 prohibiting this. but francis's case started before 20-17 so the judge can change the sentence if they choose to do so. greg... happening today, family and friends will gather to honor the life of lakresha somerville. her murder is linked to another murder investigation in ardmore. the vigil will be at mcdonald's in ardmore -- where she used to work as a manager. that's according to employees at the restaurant. the vigil starts at 8 tonight. puerto rico's governor - ricardo rossello - is resigning after more than a week of protests. rossell said he will officially step down on august second at five p-m. rossell made the announcement in a video message posted on facebook. nissan ... which has its use base in nashville ... announced it'll cut 12 thousand 500 jobs from its global workforce. nissan says it comes in an effort to cut costs and achieve a turnaround. nissan reported the job cuts today with its fiscal first quarter earnings statement. this morning ... crews will work on a big road project at redstone arsenal. crews are adding a northbound lane to rideout road from gate nine to i-565. the work will be finished by 3 every afternoon so it doesn't impact afternoon commutes. for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waay t-v