News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Rob's July 25th Forecast
Sunny and slightly warmer Thursday. Well below normal humidity.
Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:36 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 6:36 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
71°
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
66°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
68°
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
68°
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Morgan County sheriff: 5 arrested, child removed in bust at Decatur drug house
Investigators: Parents charged after 3-year-old Huntsville boy’s death; children undernourished
Powerball ticket claimed in Tennessee being split by Huntsville coworkers
People have mixed reactions to closure of Huntsville public housing complex
'She was just a good person:’ Friends, family mourn Ardmore woman police say was killed by husband
Changes coming to Alabama's firearm policy
Duane Chapman's 'Dog's Most Wanted' premieres Sept. 4 and will show Morgan County man's arrest
Danville man dies after 2-vehicle crash near Decatur
Two suspects charged with aggravated child abuse after Huntsville 3-year-old found dead
Man in hospital after being shot while breaking into Athens home
Community Events