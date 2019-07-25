Clear

Rob's July 25th Forecast

Sunny and slightly warmer Thursday. Well below normal humidity.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:36 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 6:36 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
