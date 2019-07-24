Clear

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Meridian Street

A man was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Meridian Street

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news out of huntsville. a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle. huntsville fire tells us they responded to the accident on meridian street near the floyd e. "tut" fann state veterans home. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. let's get right to waay 31's kody fisher. he's live where it happened with more on the crash investigation. kody?
