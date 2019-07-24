Speech to Text for 07/24/19 Late Weather

reverse. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. while temperatures are slightly warmer thursday, by most standards it will be another perfect day for late july. temperatures start near 10 degrees below average again. this means a morning low in huntsville of 60 degrees. we'll be warming quickly with another round of blue sky and sunshine, reaching a high in the upper 80s. expect conditions to gradually become more seasonable heading into the weekend. highs return to the lower 90s and lows will be in the upper 60s starting saturday. the ridge of high pressure currently in control starts to weaken toward the beginning of next week, allowing our next chance at rain. we'll start with only isolated showers and storm sunday and monday, becoming scattered by wednesday. even with that in mind, rain totals should be low for the next 7 days. we'll likely see less than a quarter of an inch of rain through wednesday morning. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.