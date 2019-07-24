Speech to Text for North Alabama mayors sign partnership agreement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be addressing. today -- mayors from across north alabama signed a "first of its kind" partnership. it's called launch 20-35. it's been in the works for years! madison, limestone, and morgan counties are taking part. the group is made up of mayors from each area. they'll work together on bigger projects that will be easier to develop with one voice... the senior river trail project will be the first major project the mayors will work to finish. the chairman of the partnership says the mayors will work on 3 areas right now -- workforce development, entrepreneursh ip, and land use.