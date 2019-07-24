Speech to Text for New Dispatch System

waay31's steven dilsizian learned the system brought some concerns because of a hefty price tag! take standup: the madison county sheriff's office will pay a total of 1.2 million dollars for this new records and jail management system, just over 400 thousand dollars for the next three years. take sot: terry pyle - madison county sheriff's office "if any law enforcement agency had dealt with them in madison county, we are going to know right off the bat and what type of situation it is" terry pyle is a deputy with the madison county sheriff's office and has been in law enforcement for 12 years. right now, whatever cases huntsville police or madison police respond to, he can't see them and is left in the dark. but now that will change. take sot: kevin turner - madison county sheriff "it's going to allow us to share information between all of the departments" the madison county commission approved a 1.2 million dollar deal for a new records and jail management system. with this system, huntsville police, madison police, and the madison county sheriff's office will all be connected. they can see the history of an offender, and flag houses that may be dangerous. take sot: terry pyle - madison county sheriff's office "to see if it's going to be a violent subject, or a person that might have mental problems we can deal with, that makes a big difference on how i'm going to associate that call with how i'm going to respond" i'm told the new system will also help speed up investigations, and reduce time spent on filing paperwork. previously, a deputy would have to file an incident report, followed by an arrest report back at the jail. but this new system will automatically make the report. take sot: kevin turner - madison county sheriff "which allows us to get our officers back on the street in a lot faster