Speech to Text for Sparkman Homes Demolition Plan

tonight - mixed emotions over huntsville's decision to tear down a public housing complex and give about 200 families a new start. we first told you about the plan last summer. today, families who live at sparkman homes off holmes avenue learned what they must do before demolition begins in october. waay 31's sydney martin talked with people excited to move out of sparkman homes and others who are worried about what's next. "syd, "the people who live here told me they'll be spending the next 90 days working to figure out where they want their families to move and to move them. they're excited to be moving out of sparkman homes and hopefully to newer homes in the area." tanika griffin, lives in sparkman homes, "it's time for these to get tore down." neighbors told me they're ready for sparkman homes to be demolished....not only because of their deteriorating condition but also because of crime in the neighborhood. thaddeus stewart, "one of my partners were shot out here about 12 times. you know what i'm saying? we hear gunshots and all of that. they always shooting out here." tekia prince, "it's not so much the residents but it's the people that come here that make a bad name for us. it's dangerous. you see guns, you see drugs, you see people breaking into people's houses. it's just not a good place." the three families i talked to told me they have different plans for what they will do with their section 8 vouchers which can be used anywhere in the country that accepts them. but the city's encouraging them to stay in madison county. specifically to affordable homes in hampton cove, south huntsville, madison and new market. tanika griffin, lives in sparkman homes, "i'm going to find me a house. for me and my three children." thaddeus stewart, lives in sparkman homes, "i was like oh forreal we about to get a house? and we can go anywhere? blessing."" some people in hampton cove and madison don't like the idea. they won't go on camera but claim they're worried about people using vouchers not having any obligation to a property they rented. last summer, people in hampton cove complained this is the second time in five years the city encouraged low income housing in their neighborhood. tenants getting relocated told me they just want an opportunity. tekia prince,"trying to make a living for ourselves. it's not a really a place for children to be raised, but people trying to do the best they can." the huntsville housing authority wouldn't answer our question today about what's going to be built in the place of sparkman homes. the city agreed last october to tear down sparkman homes in exchange for land. today we learned the parcel of land they're receiving is on "doctor joseph lowery boulevard" in front of the redstone federal credit union. that building is under construction. the city plans to turn