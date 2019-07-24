Speech to Text for ATF Permit Changes

longer, to get a gun. melanie hammer murry, owner of bullet and barrel "like on a practical stand point is it going to affect them when they come in to purchase a firearm, no," melanie hammer murry is the president and co-owner of bullet and barrel. she told me it's important for her employees and customers to know about the new rule, so she posted it to the store's facebook page. but ... bullet and barrel is keeping opinion out of the equation. melanie hammer murry, owner of bullet and barrel 'we really purposely are not commenting on whether we think it's a good policy or bad policy," until now ... anyone with a conceal carry permit in alabama could skip the background check process, when buying a gun. but the bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms put a stop to that practice this week ... after an audit showed some counties were issuing permits to felons and immigrants, who didn't have the proper documentation. melanie hammer murry, owner of bullet and barrel "maybe that they see that there's potential for a problem and they're trying to head it off, i mean, that's not a bad thing," gun dealers in about half the states in the country are allowed to legally bypass the background process. employees at bullet and barrel told me, the major difference is a potential waiting period when you purchase a gun. louis southard, general manager 'they can get delayed. you know that's just part of it,and if that's the case, they'll get their gun up to 3 business days later and that's just how it'll work," hammer murry told me they will not be charging any extra fee for a background check. she also said they have never had any issues at their store with background checks of any kind. reporting in huntsville alexis scott waay-31 news the a-t-f did not say which counties were issuing permits to people who didn't pass the background checks. we reached out to the madison county sheriff's office ... they told us, they follow all federal and state guidelines when issuing permits. they assured us no permits were issued to felons, or immigrants who didn't have proper documentation, in