Speech to Text for Jordan Beck voted All-American

jordan beck, the hazel green grad, turned tennessee volunteer baseball player, turned draft pick.. he has a lot going for him... and he can now say he's an all american. beck is voted a baseball all american by the american baseball coaches association . the association has more than 11,000 members representing all 50 states in the u.s. and 23 countries. the red sox selected beck in the 14 round.. but he chose to play college ball for the great tennessee program. he's been in classis in knoxville for about