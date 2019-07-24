Speech to Text for New Equipment To Help Stop Future Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in two weeks. the city of muscle shoals wants to keep this from ever happening again. february's historic flooding forced dozens of people from their homes. tonight, waay 31's breken terry shows us the new piece of equipment that could stop future flooding. look live: the mayor of muscle shoals tells me they've spent almost 180,000 on this silent pump, pipe attachments, and concrete. this pump is portable and residents in nathan estates tell me it gives them some peace of mind. gregory- i guess you could say i feel a little more secure now. brady greogory and his family live on melissa drive in nathan estates. in february their home flooded because this pond overflowed. prior to the historic flooding there wasn't a pump here. gregory- the past two days we've had quite a bit of rain flow through here and you know having that thought in the back of your mind that anything like that could happen and having that pump down there definitely eases my mind a little bit. muscle shoals city officials told waay31 the pump can move 4,000 gallons of water per minute, if needed. during february's floods the city spent well over 500,000 dollars in employee overtime and renting pumps to stop areas from flooding more. gregory- hopefully we won't have that situation again. the city is testing the pump now in nathan estates and said it can be moved to respond to emergency areas in case other retention ponds overflow. greogry- i think it should give everyone some kind of peace of mind knowing that we have some kind of back up and equipment to take care of that. look live tag: so far the city of muscle shoals has not been reimbursed from the federal government for all of the money it spent on clean up during the floods. the mayor told me they're still jumping through hoops to get that wrapped up. in muscle shoals bt waay31. the city also told us it's working on a flood mitigation plan with fema ... to identify other changes