Clear

07/24/19 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 07/24/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year.. while temperatures are slightly warmer thursday, by most standards it will be another perfect day for late july. temperatures start near 10 degrees below average again. this means a morning low in huntsville of 60 degrees. we'll be warming quickly with another round of blue sky and sunshine, reaching a high in the upper 80s. expect thanks, kate
Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events