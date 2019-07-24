Speech to Text for Investigation Into 3-Year-Old's Death Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news. in the last 30 minutes - huntsville police confirmed to waay 31 the children of this couple - now arrested for child abuse - appeared to be mal-nourished. a 3-year old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. investigators are waiting for an autopsy report before possibly adding charges against them. ashley catron and frederick frink are in the madison county jail. good evening -- i'm dan shaffer and i'm najahe sherman. we also know a four year old is expected to be ok after police and paramedics responded to the family's home on maple ridge boulevard off balch road. waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight outside the family's home after working to learn more from police and neighbors. dan, najahe -- neighbors told me the family kept to themselves..and some never saw the children. but as news spreads across this neighborhood, we're still working to learn what investigators think happened inside this home behind me. huntsville police shared with waay 31 they had never been called to the home on maple investigators said they're waiting on the 3-year-old's autopsy to find out how exactly he died. however, they shared with me they're working with the madison county district attorney's office and plan on prosecuting both parents to the fullest extent of the law. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news investigators tell us a 17- year-old was also living with the couple. police say he is now with a family