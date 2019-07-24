Speech to Text for Kids in Limestone County are being mentored in these last few weeks of summer

re-evaulated by september. kids in limestone county are enjoying the limestone county sheriff youth mentor camp. throughout the week students are participating in several team building activities. the limestone sheriff department tells us the week-long camp is designed to teach leadership and teamwork skills to students who may not have the opportunity or funds to attend a summer camp. today students got to pet and play with a childhood advocacy center facility dog. one student tells us how much she is enjoying the camp. "it's really fun. so far its been its been the best camp ever and its really cool. and we learned team building and how to work together. we learn stuff here and also have fun at the same time." deputies tell us they pick the students up each day for camp and take them home. all students are in elementary school and were nominated by their teachers to