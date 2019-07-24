Speech to Text for Judge to determine future of "Baby Roe" case in coming weeks

a big development this afternoon in the "baby roe" case. a madison county judge has heard from both sides in the case ... and must now decide if the landmark lawsuit should continue. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the courthouse with details on today's hearing. dan, najahe, ryan magers is suing the abortion clinic in huntsville, over his girlfriend's abortion in ----. today judge chris comer told both sides to submit in writing ... why they believe the case should continue or be tossed. attorneys in a lawsuit against the alabama women's health center in huntsville appeared at the madison county courthouse on wednesday for a motion hearing. the plaintiff in this case, ryan magers, wants the clinic held responsible for providing an abortion he never wanted his girlfriend to have. his team argues the unborn fetus, called baby roe, deserved to live and the termination was a wrongful death. take sot: brent helms - attorney for ryan magers "that unborn child possessed a constitutional right to life, to due process, and to equal protection under the laws" in march, a probate judge granted personhood to baby roe, giving him or her rights. magers was given the estate. attorney brent helms claims it's the first time it's happened in the country, and those rights include life, something the abortion clinic took away. magers initially filed suit both as an individual and as the representative of baby roe, but on wednesday, he had to choose one or the other. magers was removed as an individual plaintiff, and now only represents the unborn child. take sot: brent helms - attorney for ryan magers "so for the first time in the history of america, the aborted child has been able to move forward with this case helms says this case must continue because the abortion of the unborn fetus, which was granted personhood, is a wrongful death. sara tucker defends the alabama women's center and says the procedure was legal and there was nothing wrongful about it. take sot: sara tucker - defense attorney for alabama women's center "the bottom line here is this is a simple case, they have sued for the wrongful death of an embryo and at the time that happened, abortion was legal in alabama and still is." if the abortion clinic is held civilly liable, tucker is worried for the future of women and doctors in the state of alabama. take sot: sara tucker - defense attorney for alabama women's center "there will be no medical providers in the state of alabama that will provide legal abortions, so that is going to completely nullify any woman in alabama's ability to seek out a legal, medical abortion" the two sides went back and forth for an hour presenting argument. judge comer questioned why the mother is not part of this case. he also told the plaintiff their argument right now is too broad and needs to be cleared up. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. the madison county judge said he'll take about 14 days to make the decision on whether or not to dismiss the case. waay 31 will keep you updated when he makes the call.