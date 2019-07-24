Speech to Text for Josh Magette signs two-way deal with Magic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charger fans. speaking of uah, the former charger mens' basketball start, josh magette, has agreed to a two way deal with the orlando magic!!!!! the spain park grad is back in the states, in the land of disney world, after spending last year playing in spain. magette has played in 181 career nba g league games with los angeles and erie. with this two way contract, mah-jet will get to play for the magic's g league team in lakeland. and can spend up to 45 days with the magic during the g league season. this is the same contract jared harper signed with the suns. ad-lib sports cross talk