Speech to Text for Judge To Make Decision On Abortion Lawsuit

lot. happening today ... a madison county judge will likely decide whether or not to dismiss a lawsuit against a local abortion clinic. in february -- ryan magers filed the suit against the alabama women's center after his ex-girlfriend aborted their baby. magers says he wanted the baby. monday -- his lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to deny the clinic's request for the lawsuit to be dismissed. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse with what we can expect to hear this morning. live the motion filed by ryan magers lawyers is several pages long and details how a madison county judge granted baby roe personhood therefore giving the fetus rights. this morning the judge will hear the clinic argue why the lawsuit should be dropped while magers lawyers argue why it shouldn't be. vo