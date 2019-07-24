Speech to Text for Roadwork At Redstone Arsenal To Begin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- construction crews will be out on rideout road - near gate 9 of redstone aresenal starting a major road project. that could impact your daily commute. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you might see on your drive. casey? greg...alyssa... thousands of people pass through gate nine to get onto redstone arsenal everyday... so if you usually drive that way, you could see some traffic back-ups officials say it's an undercut and backfill construction project... causing the right lane, going northbound on rideout road, to be closed. the project goes from rideout road, just south of the traffic light at the gateway.... to the ramp of i-565. arsenal crews told us road work will stop at 3 p-m every day... just before rush hour starts. waay 31 talked to some drivers about the project about a week ago... and they said the construction shouldn't impact them too much as long as