Speech to Text for 2 Charged In 3 Year-Old's Death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning two people are in jail charged with aggravated child abuse - after a three- year-old died.... frederick frink and ashley catron were both arrested and booked into the madison county jail last night...but police aren't saying exactly how the two are related to the child... for now investigators are working to find out what happened inside of a home on maple ridge boulevard that led to the child's death... waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with what we know so far about the investigation...rodneya? live as you said these two people...frederick frink and ashley catron -- were both arrested and booked after the three-year-old boy died. but right now there are still several unanswered questions including the condition of a second child who was also taken to the hospital from the home. here's what we do know so far... vo huntsville police told us sometime before 12 tuesday afternoon two children were taken to the hospital from a home on maple ridge boulevard... they told us a three-year-old boy was pronounced dead...the condition and age of the second child has not been released. around five-30 tuesday evening -- frederick frink and ashley catron were both booked into the madison county jail and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a family member -- it's not clear if the children are theirs. we did talk to a man who told us he is frink's uncle -- he stopped by the house tuesday afternoon but told us he hasn't seen his nephew in about a year. he told us he can't believe what his nephew is accused of... this morning i checked alacourt to see if these two people -- frederick frink and ashley catron -- have been scheduled to appear in court yet -- but there is no set date. and bond has not been set for either of them. we will keep you updated as more information becomes available. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.