Speech to Text for Roadwork at Redstone Arsenal to begin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at gate nine. they are starting a major road project... that could impact your daily commute. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you might see on your drive. casey? greg...alyssa... although you could see some traffic back ups... arsenal crews say work will stop at 3 p-m every day ... just before rush hour starts... to make your drive a little smoother. officials say it's an undercut and backfill construction project... causing the right lane, .going northbound on rideout road, to be closed. the project goes from rideout road, just south of the traffic light at the gateway.... to the ramp of i-565. waay 31 talked to some people about the project about a week ago... and they said they aren't too worried as long as the construction stops in the afternoon. one business owner on the arsenal told us he hopes people will stop by his stores instead of sitting in traffic... "we're excited about the construction of the freeway. although it might bunch up traffic, it could work to our benefit as well,"