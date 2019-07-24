Speech to Text for Decatur lawmaker wants harsher penalties if the 'ice cream licking' trend catches on in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last september. a decatur lawmaker is pushing for harsher penalties for food tampering in alabama. for instance--if someone licks, spits or tampers with food and puts it back -- they could be charged with criminal mischief and face a fine of up to 25-hundred dollars! senator arthur orr is working on legislation to make it a class "a" misdemeanor or class "c" felony. shirley davis, shopper "i just think it's a good idea to stop them from doing it because of health reasons, and keep other people from following their examples and doing something so stupid." if the bill becomes law -- offenders could face jail time -- and a fine of up to six- thousand dollars. the bill comes after viral incidents of people licking ice cream and putting it back on the shelf in grocery stores. it started with a woman in lufkin, texas. the video posted on twitter shows her licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back. just two days later - a louisiana man was arrested for attempting the same prank. senator orr called the ice cream licking "gross," "grotesque" and "senseless" he said he never imagined having to propose a