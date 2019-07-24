Speech to Text for Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. thi smorning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today-- construction crews will be out on rideout road at gate nine. they are starting a major road project... that could impact your daily commute. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you might see on your drive. casey? in about two hours a madison county judge will likely make a decision about a lawsuit filed against a local abortion clinic. vo a man filed a lawsuit against the alabama women's center after his ex-girlfriend had an abortion when he wanted to keep the baby. the clinic filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed. but the mans lawyers filed a motion asking the judge to deny the clinics motion. this morning a judge is expected to hear both sides and make a decision. greg... two women accused of leaving a baby in a hot car at walmart in scottsboro - could face harsher charges. scottsboro police say the child's grandmother and aunt said they forgot the baby was in the car when they went shopping. the two bailed out of jail but could face charges of child endangerment. happening today, mayors, council members, along with other officials from limestone, madison and morgan counties will sign the regional collaboration agreement. the initiative is meant to encourage the officials to work together and communicate across the region -- with a focus on economic growth over the next 20 years. happening today. the marshall county commission meets today to discuss raising the cost of car tags. commissioners could vote to raise prices from 12 to 20 dollars. the added fee would pay for school resource officers. within past 10 minutes, we learned a new hearing has been set in the lawsuit alabama brought against the u.s. commerce department concerning the 2020 census. the judge set the hearing for friday, august 23, to discuss the next steps in the litigation. last week, the commerce department asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. both sides have about three weeks to file a joint report on how they think things should proceed. alyssa? happening today. the former special counsel robert mueller will testify to the house of judiciary committee. the testimony is centered around the russia probe. mueller has warned lawmakers that he'll only talk about what's already been revealed in his report. dublin park is currently widening its roads and making more parking spaces. the road between fields two and five are closed for about six weeks. the main gate inside the park will be locked for safety. for 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go