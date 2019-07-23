Speech to Text for Two suspects charged with aggravated child abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we have a breaking news update. two people in huntsville are behind bars... charged with aggravated child abuse... frederick frink and ashley catron were booked into the madison county jail around 5 -- 30 tonight... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. county tax records show frink owns the home at 125 maple ridge blvd... huntsville police are investigating after two children were taken from that home by ambulance to huntsville hospital this afternoon... one of them - a three year old boy - died in the emergency room... waay 31's kody fisher has been following this story from the beginning... he's live on maple ridge blvd... he's speaking with the family of frederick frink... ... 10 minutes after huntsville police finished their investigation at the house... frederick frink's uncle pulled into the driveway... and knocked on the door... looking for his nephew... he tells me his family is in disbelief right now... ike bailey/frederick frink's uncle "i'm shocked, yeah. deeply shocked." ike bailey told me he had not seen his nephew in roughly a year... and had not talked to him since christmas... but these accusations don't match the man he knows... ike bailey/frederick frink's uncle "just a good dad. he loved his kids." benjamin johnson lived next door to frink and ashley catron for five years... he remembers catron being pregnant a few years ago... he says they kept to themselves... benjamin johnson/former neighbor "very quiet. even though they were next door neighbors we were like two ships in the night as far as our scheduling was concerned." when he did see them... he says they were... benjamin johnson/former neighbor "good neighbors. never had issues. no disturbances. again, that's why this is very shocking." other neighbors on the street tell me they rarely saw frink and catron... they had not seen any children playing in the front yard... and did not have any reason to believe something bad could be going on... when i asked frink's uncle if he thought their children were not being taken care of... ike bailey/frederick frink's uncle "no. well, nope. had no reason to believe that." right now we do not know the status of the 2nd child that was taken from this home today... huntsville police are investigating... and told me they will give us more information when their investigation is finished... reporting live in huntsville kody fisher... waay 31 news. we dug through court documents and found catron tested positive for benzo- diazepine three separate times in the fall of