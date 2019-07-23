Speech to Text for Pearson gets praise from coach

josh pearson made his mark as one of the nation's top recievers last season leading everyone d-1 player in touchdown receptions for jsu. but the austin grad is making an impression across jacksonvile. jsu head coach john graas says he can't put into words what pearson means to this program. he says the best way to put it is josh his a servant. and graas says he's lucky josh stuck with jsu. hes such an ambassador with his on the field play, but even off the field, every day he's in an elementary school, and a differnt elementary school, one day its alexandria , if he's not doind that he's at basketball games,sweeping the floor and setting up chairs before the game, he knows everyone on campus, i hear he can grill a pretty good hot dog at softball and baseball games. what a compliemtn. the game cocks start their season august 29 in lousiana taking out southeastern lousiana. ad-lib sports cross talk