Clear

Pearson gets praise from coach

Austin grad gets high praise from Head Football Coach

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Pearson gets praise from coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

josh pearson made his mark as one of the nation's top recievers last season leading everyone d-1 player in touchdown receptions for jsu. but the austin grad is making an impression across jacksonvile. jsu head coach john graas says he can't put into words what pearson means to this program. he says the best way to put it is josh his a servant. and graas says he's lucky josh stuck with jsu. hes such an ambassador with his on the field play, but even off the field, every day he's in an elementary school, and a differnt elementary school, one day its alexandria , if he's not doind that he's at basketball games,sweeping the floor and setting up chairs before the game, he knows everyone on campus, i hear he can grill a pretty good hot dog at softball and baseball games. what a compliemtn. the game cocks start their season august 29 in lousiana taking out southeastern lousiana. ad-lib sports cross talk
Huntsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events