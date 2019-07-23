Speech to Text for Home Invasion Results In Shooting

new at five .... a home burglery is in the hospital tonight after being shot ... while breaking into a home! it happened overnight at a house on on nick davis road in athens. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors. ll intro: folks who live here on nick davis road are now on edge after hearing one of their neighbors' homes was broken into. they told me they never expected something like this to happen out here, but say they're thinking about the family involved. pkg: scottie kay "can you imagine going through something like that? kelly lewis, neighbor "that's the only thing i can do is imagine." kelly lewis lives right across the street from where police say a man invaded a home late monday night. kelly lewis, neighbor "it's frightening. very scary." according to the limestone county sheriff's office, the homeowner was asleep when he heard a noise, woke up and saw a light on. when he went to check it out, and found a stranger rifling through his things. deputies say the homeowner and the intruder got into a scuffle before the homeowner shot him. kelly lewis, neighbor "i don't blame them. i would do what i had to do. they were over there minding their own business and somebody came in there like that. i'd do what i had to do. i wouldn't want to shoot anybody. i'd start out low, and if they didn't want to go, then i'd start going up a little higher." amy jackson, neighbor "we've got our weapons and my husband showed us what to do at all times. if anything like that happens, he told us what to do." i talked to the family off camera - they were too rattled to share their story. but neighbors tell me they're worried, and hope something like this never happens in their neighborhood again. kelly lewis, neighbor "we all just need to keep our doors and windows locked, and keep our eyes and ears open." but in the meantime, they tell me they're thinking about the family whose home was invaded. taylor jackson, neighbor "that's traumatizing and i'm sad they had to go through that. nobody deserves to go through anything like that." kelly lewis, neighbor "my prayers are with you." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the sheriff's office hasn't told us the suspect's name. we do know he's being treated at huntsville hospital