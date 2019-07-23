Speech to Text for Friends In Shock Over Death Of Woman Killed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. tonight--we're learning more about an ardmore woman found dead in her estranged husband's car near the mississippi line. lakresha somerville's mother reported her missing last week. police say fred somerville killed her ... and a 74-year-old man in ardmore. he's in the pickens county jail tonight on multiple charges. as waay 31's sydney martin reports, hernfriends and are still in shock. syd, "the american flag is flying at half staff at the mcdonalds here in ardmore. as family friends and coworkers are mourning the lose of lakresha somerville." alona tibbs, friend "it was here. it was at our front door. it's nervous. it's scary. it's heartbreaking it's sad." alona tibbs told me she's in shock learning that her life-long friend's husband is accused of killing her. tibbs told me she's know lakresha somerville her entire life....and has many memories with her. alona tibbs, friend"she made you feel good with the laughter she gave. cause you know she was just a good person. she never did anything wrong. she was a sweet girl." tibbs told me she knew that lakresha was having problems with her estranged husband fred somerville...but never imagined he would do anything like this to her. alona tibbs, friend " over the years like i said she was just crazy about him. we used to work together. she would always talk about him. she stood by his side. ups and downs. good and bad. pretty and ugly." ardmore police said officers had recently trespassed fred somerville from her home...and told him if he showed up again he would go to jail. now, family and friends want to know why fred killed her. alona tibbs, friend"why? she didn't deserve that. she didn't deserve any of this none of her family, her son, her friends. we are left trying to pick up the pieces and try to wrap our minds around this." tibbs said they'll be leaning on each other as they mourn her loss. alona tibbs, friend"a great mom. a good sister, a great daughter. he took a jewel from us and it her our community." "a lot of people is going to miss her. in the months weeks years to come she is going to be missed." in ardmore sm waay 31 news." tonight waay 31s sydney martin is working to learn how sommerville may be connected to the elderly man's murder. and