Speech to Text for Family Accused Of Leaving Infant In Hot Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

updated as we learn more. family members of an infant have bonded out of jail tonight ... after police rescued that baby from a hot car. it happened at the scottsboro walmart. that's where waay 31's steven dilsizian is now to explain how it all happened. steven? guys right now both women are charged with reckless endangerment after claiming to have forgotten the baby was in the car because it was sleeping! one parent i talked to says she couldn't imagine forgetting about her child! take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "i don't understand how people can ever forget how their child is" jane benford is a parent and grandparent. she couldn't believe a grandmom and aunt may have left an 8-month- old locked in a hot car. take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "i always thought about nick first and foremost" on monday, scottsboro police received a call from someone outside the walmart. take sot: chief ralph dawe - scottsboro police dept. "they found the child in a car seat, crying, and all the doors were locked" chief ralph dawe says officers broke out the window and rescued the infant. the outside temperature was 89-degrees. remarkably, it wasn't harmed. chief dawe says the grandma and aunt claimed to have forgotten the baby was in the car when they went shopping. they're charged with reckless endangerment but that could change... take sot: ralph dawe - scottsboro police chief "there could be some adjustments, the officers charged them with reckless endangerment... probably should have been child endangerment. i've reached out to both women to see if they would share their story, but i have not heard from either. police tell me the infant was initially taken to temporary care and is now with another relative. benford can't comprehend how any person simply "forgets" about their child. take sot: jane benford - lives in scottsboro "the heat can kill them in just a few minutes and you're not even in an emergency situation going into walmart!" right now there is no court date set for the two women. scottsboro police want everyone to be aware of their surroundings. they say if the person didn't call, this could be a murder case. in scottsboro - sd -- waay31 news