Death Investigation After Child Found Unresponsive

Kody Fisher was on the scene where a child that was found unresponsive in Huntsville.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:24 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Death Investigation After Child Found Unresponsive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is on the scene of breaking news! huntsville police are at a home where a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive around noon today. he was rushed to the emergency room from a house on maple ridge boulevard. he died at the hospital. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher's been on the scene for nearly an hour now. kody what have you learned up to this point? thanks kody. like he said -- we know an autopsy will be done this week. in the meantime -- waay 31 is working to gather more information. we'll keep you updated as we learn more. thanks kody. like he said -- we know an autopsy will be done this week. in the meantime -- waay 31 is working to gather more information. we'll keep you
