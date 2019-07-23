Speech to Text for Senator Pushes For Penalties For Food Tampering

you've probably seen the disgusting videos of people licking ice cream in stores and placing it back on the shelf! new at six - a decatur lawmaker wants harsher penalties if the trend catches on in alabama. waay 31's scottie kay shows us ... the legislation for lickers. ll intro: after videos were posted on social media showing people taking tubs of ice cream like this one, licking them and then putting them back in the freezer, shoppers i spoke with said they'd like to see people who do these kinds of things be held accountable for their actions. pkg: shirley davis, shopper "silly, stupid, childish." that's how ice cream lover shirley davis describes the videos she's watched on social media of people tampering with food inside grocery stores and then placing it back where they got it. shirley davis, shopper "i just can't understand why these kids and adults are out licking ice cream. they need to be working." she says the foolish acts could be even hurt businesses. shirley davis, shopper "there's always a chance that you may get one. would you want to eat it if someone else licked it or spit in it?" the ice cream licking videos have gotten a lot of folks' attention, including state senator arthur orr's. sen. arthur orr, decatur "you hate to bring a bill for senseless acts like this, and to put it in the code, but these are the days in which we live." right now, if someone licks, spits or tampers with food they know will be offered for sale to the public, they could be charged with criminal mischief and face a fine of up to 25-hundred dollars. senator orr says he wants harsher consequences, so he's working on legislation for the next session that would make it a class a misdemeanor or class c felony. that could mean possible jail time, and a fine of up to six thousand dollars. sen. arthur orr, decatur "somebody gets some real jail time for a silly stunt that they thought was funny that the rest of the public doesn't think is very funny at all." shirley davis says she's a fan of the bill. shirley davis, shopper "i just think it's a good idea to stop them from doing it because of health reasons, and keep other people from following their examples and doing something so stupid." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news senator orr says he'll introduce his legislation in the first regular session of 20-20, the first week of february.